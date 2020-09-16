UrduPoint.com
District Administration Reviews SOPs Measures In Educational Institutions

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Mujtaba Javed Bharwana on Wednesday visited various public and private schools of Abbottabad to review the SOPs measures have been taken after the reopening of educational institutions

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Mujtaba Javed Bharwana on Wednesday visited various public and private schools of Abbottabad to review the SOPs measures have been taken after the reopening of educational institutions.

AC Abbottabad visited Govt. High School No.1,2,3 and Beaconhouse Abbottabad.

He also inspected the provided facilities to tackle the threat of COVID-19 as the educational institutions have partially reopened from 9th class to higher studies.

He directed the school administrations to strictly follow the SOPs.

In Havelian Additional AC Akasha Kiran visited Jinnah public school, Dar-e-Arqam, Educators and Pakistan City public school and also directed school administrations to follow SOPs.

She said that district administration was taking all possible steps for the eradication of the COVID-19 from Abbottabad while the District education department has also provided guideline to the principals of all schools.

Prior to the opening of schools, colleges, universities and other institutions, the buildings and classrooms were disinfected.

