District Administration Revives Sports Grounds In Rural Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM

District administration revives sports grounds in rural areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The district administration of Peshawar, in collaboration with the public, has launched an initiative to revive sports grounds in rural areas.

Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram inaugurated two sports grounds in the Regi and Tehkal areas, with plans to establish over 100 such grounds across the district.

The initiative aims to engage youth and children in positive activities, keeping them away from negative influences. During the inauguration, the Deputy Commissioner thanked Haji Shahanshah Afridi for providing land for the project and praised the enthusiasm of the players.

“These grounds will provide opportunities for youth and children to develop their skills and participate in healthy activities,” said Sarmad Saleem Akram.

He emphasized that such initiatives, supported by the local community, will promote social harmony and sports development.

The district administration will continue its efforts to encourage sports participation and moral development among youth and children, contributing to the overall improvement of the area.

