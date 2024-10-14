District administration Sanghar reduces transport fares following fuel price drop

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja, with owners of transport services and other vehicles operating on various routes in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja, with owners of transport services and other vehicles operating on various routes in the district.

After the meeting, a notification was issued to reduce fares in light of the recent decrease in petroleum prices.

According to the notification, the non-AC bus fare from Sanghar to Karachi has been fixed at Rs 730 and the AC coach fare at Rs 870.

Whereas for Sanghar to Hyderabad, non-AC van fare is fixed at Rs 270 and AC van fare is fixed at Rs 320. The fare from Sanghar to Nawabshah and from Sanghar to Mirpurkhas has been set at Rs 180. In addition, fares for public transport on all routes had also been reduced.

The DC has directed all Assistant Commissioners and officers of the Regional Transport Authority to ensure implementation of the fares fixed as per the new notification and to impound the vehicles with heavy fines in case of violation.