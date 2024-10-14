District Administration Sanghar Reduces Transport Fares Following Fuel Price Drop
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 11:16 PM
A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja, with owners of transport services and other vehicles operating on various routes in the district
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja, with owners of transport services and other vehicles operating on various routes in the district.
After the meeting, a notification was issued to reduce fares in light of the recent decrease in petroleum prices.
According to the notification, the non-AC bus fare from Sanghar to Karachi has been fixed at Rs 730 and the AC coach fare at Rs 870.
Whereas for Sanghar to Hyderabad, non-AC van fare is fixed at Rs 270 and AC van fare is fixed at Rs 320. The fare from Sanghar to Nawabshah and from Sanghar to Mirpurkhas has been set at Rs 180. In addition, fares for public transport on all routes had also been reduced.
The DC has directed all Assistant Commissioners and officers of the Regional Transport Authority to ensure implementation of the fares fixed as per the new notification and to impound the vehicles with heavy fines in case of violation.
Recent Stories
SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers
District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari
Sindh’s Farms produce 94% of Countrys’ Bananas
Russia jails French researcher for three years
SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
PM says he held productive talks with Chinese Premier Li
Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation engages FPCCI
SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stations
'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's socialist govt
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes notice of harassment of girl stud ..
China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to take Taiwan as drills end
Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise slaughter houses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers5 minutes ago
-
District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari5 minutes ago
-
SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan52 seconds ago
-
PM says he held productive talks with Chinese Premier Li55 seconds ago
-
SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stations3 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes notice of harassment of girl students3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise slaughter houses3 minutes ago
-
Four policemen martyred, five terrorists killed in Bannu police line attack3 minutes ago
-
Mehran Engineering University’s Chemical department completes 50 years of its inception3 minutes ago
-
New Polio case reports from Quetta3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan need to benefit SCO's shift towards economic linkages, development of member countries: Ram ..3 minutes ago
-
SCO summit a major diplomatic breakthrough for Pakistan: Daniyal3 minutes ago