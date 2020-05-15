UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Sealed 11 Shops In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:45 PM

District administration sealed 11 shops in Khanewal

District administration on Friday sealed 11 shops in violation of official Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avert spread of COVID-19

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :District administration on Friday sealed 11 shops in violation of official Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avert spread of COVID-19.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khanewal, Zeeshan Nadeem raided Mian Channu and sealed 11 shops.

The AC said there should be zero tolerance towards violation of government instructions and urged traders to cooperate with district administration to observe complete lockdown on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as announced by the government.

Related Topics

Khanewal Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Millions of people engage in prayer for humanity f ..

3 minutes ago

7,000 stranded Pakistanis to be brought back home ..

4 minutes ago

EU, Poland's PGNiG Not Supporting Nord Stream 2 AG ..

11 minutes ago

Wearing masks mandatory at public places; campaign ..

11 minutes ago

Belgian GP could be held behind closed doors in Au ..

22 minutes ago

China rejects India's objection over construction ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.