District administration sealed 11 shops in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :District administration on Friday sealed 11 shops in violation of official Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avert spread of COVID-19.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khanewal, Zeeshan Nadeem raided Mian Channu and sealed 11 shops.

The AC said there should be zero tolerance towards violation of government instructions and urged traders to cooperate with district administration to observe complete lockdown on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as announced by the government.