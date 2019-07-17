District administration sealed 3 medical stores

The district administration in its ongoing crackdown against quacks, spurious drug dealers on Wednesday sealed three medical stores and imposed fines for violating rules and regulations

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration in its ongoing crackdown against quacks, spurious drug dealers on Wednesday sealed three medical stores and imposed fines for violating rules and regulations.

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan, the team headed by Additional Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali along with Inspector Healthcare Commission raided various bazaars and checked documents and quality of drugs being sold at medical stores.

Additional Assistant Commissioner said that nobody would be allowed to play with health of people.

He also called on people to help administration in its crackdown on elements involved in negative practices.

Meanwhile, another team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Murad Hoti has fined 10 Nanbais (bread maker) for violating fixed prices and weight of Roti.

He said the administration would keep checking prices of commodities to facilitate public.

He warned that next time Nanbias would be sent behind bars if they violate prices fixed by the district administration.