District administration sealed illegal housing societies, bus stands

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) District Administration Abbottabad Saturday started a drive against illegal housing societies and bus stands, sealed two housing societies and one bus stand.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ehsan Hassan sealed two housing societies at Mangal and Tarhanna while also sealed an illegal bus stand at Qalandar Abad.

While talking to the people at the occasion the AC Abbottabad said that we would not tolerate illegal societies or any other business in the district and soon we would also take strict action against other illegal societies.

He further said that illegal bus stands were creating hurdles in traffic flow and causing pollution in the area while the illegal housing societies in most parts of district, Abbottabad has been started by cutting the hilly areas which is also dangerous for eco system and environment.

The Assistant Commissioner stated that on the basis of sufficient information that the housing schemes were launched without prior approval of the relevant departments we have sealed them and extend this operation to other areas of the district.