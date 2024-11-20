District administration seals 14 plazas for misusing parking spaces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The District Administration of Peshawar has initiated a major crackdown against the misuse of plaza parking spaces for commercial purposes.

A special team led by Assistant Commissioner (City) Muhammad Daood Saleemi, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, conducted inspections of parking spaces at various plazas and buildings along Ashraf Road, Lady Reading Hospital Road, and Warsak Road.

The inspections revealed that several parking areas designated for public use were being repurposed for unauthorized commercial activities and illegal constructions.

As a result, 14 plaza parking areas were sealed to prevent further violations.

Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram emphasized that the district administration is taking necessary steps to ensure smooth traffic flow and provide relief to the public.

He stated that action has been taken against plaza owners who are using designated parking spaces for purposes other than what was approved in their building plans.

He further directed officials to continue inspecting parking spaces across the city and ensure that legal action is taken against any misuse of plaza parking.

The crackdown aims to restore the intended function of parking spaces and alleviate congestion in Peshawar, contributing to better traffic management and public convenience.