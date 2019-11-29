UrduPoint.com
District Administration Seals 31 Marble Factories For Violating Laws

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 12:26 PM

District administration seals 31 marble factories for violating laws

The district administration district administration on Friday sealed 31 marble factories located at Warsak road and arrested seven mangers of those units for violating environmental regulations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration district administration on Friday sealed 31 marble factories located at Warsak road and arrested seven mangers of those units for violating environmental regulations.

According to spokesperson, the concerned staff of the Environment Department raided those factories and sealed them as they were operating without filtration plants.

These factories were discharging effluent into canal, polluting water which was used for irrigation purposes.

The inspection team seized water pumps and added that legal action would to taken against owners of those factories for defying laws.

