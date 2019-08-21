District administration seals four shops for selling expired items

The district administration Wednesday taken stern action against profiteers to provide quality food items at affordable prices to consumers and sealed four shops during a raid

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The district administration Wednesday taken stern action against profiteers to provide quality food items at affordable prices to consumers and sealed four shops during a raid.

A joint team of the district administration and Food Safety Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa paid a surprise to Laachi bazaar and inspected items at 45 shops.

During the raid several shopkeepers were found selling expired items.

The raiding team comprising Additional Assistant Commissioner Murad Ahmed Hoti and Deputy Director Food Safety Authority Kamran Khan fined shopkeepers for selling expired items and seized 220 packs of such items.

The raiding team also imposed fine on the shopkeepers including Naan Bhai who were found selling underweight bread besides sealing two bakeries and two general stores.