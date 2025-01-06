District Administration Seals Illegal Factory Over Pollution Concerns
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) In compliance with the provincial government’s directives, the district administration of Peshawar has taken swift action to seal an illegal peanut factory situated in the residential area of Chamkani.
The factory, which had been causing significant noise pollution and environmental hazards, was a major source of distress for local residents.
Following numerous complaints from the community, the administration conducted a raid and sealed the factory. During the operation, the factory manager was arrested on the spot.
Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarfraz Saim Akram, emphasized that strict measures would continue to be enforced against illegal commercial activities in residential zones to maintain a clean and peaceful environment for citizens.
The district administration has urged the public to report any illegal activities or local issues to the concerned authorities for immediate action.
