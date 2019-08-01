District administration seals illegal petrol pump

District Administration Kohat has launched crackdown against illegal sale of petroleum products and sealed a petrol pump for having no registration documents in Seni Gumbat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : District Administration Kohat has launched crackdown against illegal sale of petroleum products and sealed a petrol pump for having no registration documents in Seni Gumbat.

In compliance with directives of Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Murad Ahmed Khan Hoti conducted raids on petrol outlets and checked required documents.

It is to be mentioned that the district administration of Kohat had already taken legal action against several petrol selling points during the ongoing drive.