District administration seals marriage halls on SOPs violation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration here on Saturday sealed three marriage halls on charge of violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.

The spokesman of the district administration informed that on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Ishtiaq Ali Mangi along with team visited various marriage halls to monitor implementation of SOPs set by the government.

The team found violation of SOPs in three marriage halls, situated in Latifabad Units 3, 7 and 8 and imposed fine of Rs 0.1 million each with sealing of the halls, the spokesman informed and added that these marriage halls would remain sealed till further orders.