District administration seals several clinics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :District administration Mardan Tuesday took action against quacked doctors and sealed several illegal medical and dental clinics in the district, said an official of DC office.

On the directives of Commissioner Mardan Mutahir Zeb, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Khan raided clinics of quacked doctors located in different urban and rural areas of the district.

The district administration upon checking licenses has sealed different medical and dental clinics over not presenting related documents.

The action would be taken against few alleged under related law and operation against quack doctors would be continued until closure of entire illegal clinics in the district, district administration said.