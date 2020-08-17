UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Seals Three Hotels In Galyat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:19 PM

District administration seals three hotels in Galyat

At least three hotels of Galyat Monday were sealed and their staff was quarantined when health department teams found COVID-19 positive cases from these hotels

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :At least three hotels of Galyat Monday were sealed and their staff was quarantined when health department teams found COVID-19 positive cases from these hotels.

Assistant Commissioner III Ameen ul Hassan on the directives of DC Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah supervised health department teams who have found Coronavirus positive cases and sealed three hotels for 24 hours, quarantined hotel staff and disinfected all luggage and belongings of the hotel staff and hotel rooms.

District administration Abbottabad is also taking further measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and enforcing Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Earlier the AC III also inspected the Bazar and shops of Nathiagali to review the measures taken by the authorities and their enforcement, Ameen ul Hassan also checked the prices of different commodities and groceries.

As the provincial and Federal government lifted the ban on tourism an unexpected number of tourists have rushed in upper parts of Hazara division including Galyat, Thandyani, Shogran, Kaghan and Naran.

Mostly tourists are not following the SOPs those were issued for their own protection from COVID-19, they are freely avoiding the social distancing and gathers in maximum numbers, particularly in the hotels, restaurants and picnic spots.

Health department officials told to media that new cases from picnic spots are alarming, if tourists, hotels, shops restaurant owners would not follow the SOPs then the situation could be difficult all of us.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Hotel Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UrduPoint’s three anchors grabe “Digital Media ..

7 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive starts in 25 districts of Balochi ..

2 minutes ago

Germany Opposes Possible Russian Involvement in Be ..

2 minutes ago

Gap analysis report identified fix legislative gap ..

2 minutes ago

Police launch search operation in Bani, adjoining ..

7 minutes ago

Police arrest two; recover 1250 grams charras, 50 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.