District administration seals three hotels in Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :At least three hotels of Galyat Monday were sealed and their staff was quarantined when health department teams found COVID-19 positive cases from these hotels.

Assistant Commissioner III Ameen ul Hassan on the directives of DC Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah supervised health department teams who have found Coronavirus positive cases and sealed three hotels for 24 hours, quarantined hotel staff and disinfected all luggage and belongings of the hotel staff and hotel rooms.

District administration Abbottabad is also taking further measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and enforcing Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Earlier the AC III also inspected the Bazar and shops of Nathiagali to review the measures taken by the authorities and their enforcement, Ameen ul Hassan also checked the prices of different commodities and groceries.

As the provincial and Federal government lifted the ban on tourism an unexpected number of tourists have rushed in upper parts of Hazara division including Galyat, Thandyani, Shogran, Kaghan and Naran.

Mostly tourists are not following the SOPs those were issued for their own protection from COVID-19, they are freely avoiding the social distancing and gathers in maximum numbers, particularly in the hotels, restaurants and picnic spots.

Health department officials told to media that new cases from picnic spots are alarming, if tourists, hotels, shops restaurant owners would not follow the SOPs then the situation could be difficult all of us.