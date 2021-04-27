UrduPoint.com
District Administration Seeks Ulema Role For Compliance Of Covid-19 SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration on Tuesday held a meeting with Ulema, mosques Imam, Khatibs from all schools to seek their cooperation for compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus at mosques and seminaries amid third wave of pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao chaired the meeting to ensure implementation of anti-coronavirus SOPs in light with directions of National Command Operation Center (NCOC).

District Police Officer (DPO) Koukab Farooq, Mufti Hanifullah, Maulana Zakirullah, Maulana Waheed Gul, Maulana Abdul Wahab, Maulana Fazl Azeem, Maulana Abdullah, Maulana Idrees and other scholars attended the meeting.

The Ulema were appealed to highlight SOPs in Friday's sermons and sensitized the public to isolate themselves and observe quarantine if anyone tested positive for COVID-19.

  Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao while addressing the meeting said that the religious scholars have already cooperated with the administration in it's efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus and hoped that they would continue their key cooperation in the future as well.

He said that scholars were an important part of our society, adding it was our collective responsibility to protect the lives of the people and educate them about preventive measures against the pandemic.

On the occasion, religious scholars assured their full support to convince people in implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

