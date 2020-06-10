District administration seizes 45000 wheat sacks during raids

The district administration has seized 45000 sacks of wheat during ongoing action against hoarding of wheat in Ghotki district. According to a handout issued on Wednesday, on directives of Sindh government for ensuring sufficient stock of staple food grain, the district administration during previous two months raided at different flour mills and warehouses and seized 0.7 million sacks of wheat, higher than any other district across Pakistan

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has seized 45000 sacks of wheat during ongoing action against hoarding of wheat in Ghotki district. According to a handout issued on Wednesday, on directives of Sindh government for ensuring sufficient stock of staple food grain, the district administration during previous two months raided at different flour mills and warehouses and seized 0.

7 million sacks of wheat, higher than any other district across Pakistan.

The deputy commissioner Lieutenant (r) Muhammad Khalid Saleem said Ghotki was assigned target for procurement of 1.45 million sacks of wheat that was achieved.

The target was enhanced to 1.65 million bags and and district administration has started raids again to achieve the revised target, he said adding that in recent raids 45000 sacks of wheat illegally stocked in warehouses and flour mills were recovered and handed over to the Food department.