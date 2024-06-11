District administration seizes 800 bags black market Sugar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The district administration price control inspection team seized 800 bags of sugar being sold on the black market in violation of the official rate on Tuesday.

Following the provincial government's instructions, the district administration of Peshawar conducted a market inspection in the Mattani area.

A warehouse owner was arrested for hoarding sugar and selling it on the black market.

The authorities seized the 800 bags of sugar and ordered them to be sold in the open market.

The public is directed to report any instances of overpricing or absence of official price lists in shops to the district administration's control room at 0919211338.

The inspection aimed to ensure the availability of sugar at the official price and prevent hoarding and black marketing.

The district administration has warned shopkeepers and traders to display the official price list and sell sugar at the fixed price.