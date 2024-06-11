District Administration Seizes 800 Bags Black Market Sugar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The district administration price control inspection team seized 800 bags of sugar being sold on the black market in violation of the official rate on Tuesday.
Following the provincial government's instructions, the district administration of Peshawar conducted a market inspection in the Mattani area.
A warehouse owner was arrested for hoarding sugar and selling it on the black market.
The authorities seized the 800 bags of sugar and ordered them to be sold in the open market.
The public is directed to report any instances of overpricing or absence of official price lists in shops to the district administration's control room at 0919211338.
The inspection aimed to ensure the availability of sugar at the official price and prevent hoarding and black marketing.
The district administration has warned shopkeepers and traders to display the official price list and sell sugar at the fixed price.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven held for establishing illegal cattle market48 minutes ago
-
KP Governor expresses grief over death of Levies personnel in DI Khan accident48 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 295,100 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Hospital waste management training held:2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city2 hours ago
-
Three held with narcotics2 hours ago
-
Man died in a road accident2 hours ago
-
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza2 hours ago
-
DPO for foolproof security arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha2 hours ago
-
ANF recovers 57 kg drugs in three operations2 hours ago
-
KP Minister assures to resolve problems of journalists’ community3 hours ago
-
CS for launching awareness campaign to keep airport surrounding clean form animal offal4 hours ago