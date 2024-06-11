Open Menu

District Administration Seizes 800 Bags Black Market Sugar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 02:00 PM

District administration seizes 800 bags black market Sugar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The district administration price control inspection team seized 800 bags of sugar being sold on the black market in violation of the official rate on Tuesday.

Following the provincial government's instructions, the district administration of Peshawar conducted a market inspection in the Mattani area.

A warehouse owner was arrested for hoarding sugar and selling it on the black market.

The authorities seized the 800 bags of sugar and ordered them to be sold in the open market.

The public is directed to report any instances of overpricing or absence of official price lists in shops to the district administration's control room at 0919211338.

The inspection aimed to ensure the availability of sugar at the official price and prevent hoarding and black marketing.

The district administration has warned shopkeepers and traders to display the official price list and sell sugar at the fixed price.

Related Topics

Peshawar Price Market Government

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

6 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

14 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

14 hours ago
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

14 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

14 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

15 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

15 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

15 hours ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan