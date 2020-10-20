District administration set up control Room for monitoring situation on Eid-e-Milad (SAW)

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, District Control Room has been set up at Deputy Commissioner Camp Office in order to monitor the situation with regard to Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) and collect information in this regard

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, District Control Room has been set up at Deputy Commissioner Camp Office in order to monitor the situation with regard to Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) and collect information in this regard.

The Control Room has been allotted Phone No. 02449370334, Fax No. 02449370338 and whatsapp No.03482376430. The Control Room would work till 12 Rabi al-awwal. Personal Secretary of Deputy Commissioner Zubair Ahmed Mallah has been assigned as in-charge of Control Room. He can be contacted at Mob No.03003211853 in case of any complaint.