District Administration Set Up Fair Price Flour Shops

Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:17 PM

Fair Price Flour Stalls have been set up in different parts of Nawabshah city with the coordination of Flour Mills

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Fair Price Flour Stalls have been set up in different parts of Nawabshah city with the coordination of Flour Mills.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, the stalls would provide flour to general public of the district at controlled rate.

In this regard Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ali Laghari visited different stalls and monitored the flour supply at government rate. He said that these stalls are set up to ensure flour supply to the general public at cheap rates.

The ten kilo bag of flour is available at these stalls at Rs.418 and at Rs.41.83 per kilo official rate.

The Assistant Commissioner appealed to the general public to avail the facility of cheap flour available at Fair price stalls set up by district administration.

