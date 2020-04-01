District administration set up quarantine centre in Hunarmand Colony

The district administration Matiari has set up quarantine centre in 50 quarters of Hunarmand Colony Hala in order to accommodate expected coronavirus suspects

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration Matiari has set up quarantine centre in 50 quarters of Hunarmand Colony Hala in order to accommodate expected coronavirus suspects.

It was informed in a meeting held here on Tuesday under the chair of the Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Haider Chandio.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that suspects of coronavirus have been put in isolation and their clinical examinations are being conducted.

The meeting was informed that the district administration has decided to take strict action against the violators of lockdown while efforts are underway to distribute Sindh government's relief goods among the poor, deserving and daily wage workers.