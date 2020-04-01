UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Set Up Quarantine Centre In Hunarmand Colony

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:06 AM

District administration set up quarantine centre in Hunarmand Colony

The district administration Matiari has set up quarantine centre in 50 quarters of Hunarmand Colony Hala in order to accommodate expected coronavirus suspects

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration Matiari has set up quarantine centre in 50 quarters of Hunarmand Colony Hala in order to accommodate expected coronavirus suspects.

It was informed in a meeting held here on Tuesday under the chair of the Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Haider Chandio.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that suspects of coronavirus have been put in isolation and their clinical examinations are being conducted.

The meeting was informed that the district administration has decided to take strict action against the violators of lockdown while efforts are underway to distribute Sindh government's relief goods among the poor, deserving and daily wage workers.

Related Topics

Sindh Poor Hala Matiari Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

8 minutes ago

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

4 hours ago

15 motorcycles recovered from theft gang in Khanew ..

2 minutes ago

Trump, Erdogan stress need for Syria, Libya ceasef ..

2 minutes ago

UN envoy calls for 'Immediate nationwide ceasefire ..

2 minutes ago

Six new corona cases take tally to 171

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.