District Administration sets up 11 cattle markets for sale, purchase of sacrificial animals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi District Administration has set up 11 temporary cattle markets in connection with Eid-ul-Adha in different tehsils of the district for sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals.

According to a district administration spokesman, the sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals on the roads and streets would be banned, and all-out efforts would be made to keep the city areas neat and clean during Eid ul Adha days.

He said the officials concerned had been directed to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs), warning that action would be taken against vendors if they violated the orders.

He informed that all possible facilities were provided in the cattle markets set up for Eid-ul-Adha.

Three cattle markets were established in Cantt areas at Bhatta Chowk near Koh Noor Mill, Al-Haram City Mouza Misriot and Gulistan Colony near National Park Rawalpindi.

A cattle market was set up at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Sector 2 in city area while a cattle market was also established at Rawat in Saddar division area.

A cattle market is in Tehsil Gujar Khan at Majeed Mor outside Prism Town main GT Road, he said adding, two cattle markets were established in Tehsil Taxila at New Sharif Hospital main GT Road and HIT near Sunday Bazaar in Taxila Cantt.

Two mandis of the sacrificial animals to facilitate the residents of Tehsil Kallar Syedan and Kahota were also set up, he added.

He informed that a temporary cattle market was established in connection with Eid-ul-Adha at Mangal Bypass cattle sale point in Tehsil Kallar Syedan while a mandi is in Tehsil Kahota at Sakhi Sarwar Tingi Road.

Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) had auctioned fee collection the cattle market in Bhatta Chowk for Rs109.9 million.

The entry fee for sacrificial animals such as cows, bulls and camels in the market has been fixed at Rs3,000 each, and for goats and sheep at Rs2,000 each.

According to a RCB spokesman, the auction of the mandi was held in a transparent manner. The contractor would collect the entry fee from the cattle sellers in the market, he added.

“A Rs3,000 fee has been fixed for the entry of big animals and Rs2,000 for goats and sheep. RCB has arranged all facilities in the biggest cattle market of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad,” he said.

The market was set up on modern lines where, besides water, veterinary doctors would be available to check the health of the animals.

The RCB has also formed teams to check illegal cattle markets in the cantonment areas, he said, adding that no vendor would be allowed to bring sacrificial animals to residential areas.

