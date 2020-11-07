District administration sets up bachat bazaar in Tando Jam

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration Hyderabad here on Saturday set up a one-day bachat bazaar in Tando Jam to provide relief to the people affected by the food price inflation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration Hyderabad here on Saturday set up a one-day bachat bazaar in Tando Jam to provide relief to the people affected by the food price inflation.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of bachat bazar, Deputy Commissioner, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said the bazaar was set up in view of the prevailing inflation and to provide relief to people. He added that similar bazaars would also be set up in three other talukas in Hyderabad district.

He said quality food items, vegetables and fruits were made available at the bazaar.

The Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad Rural taluka, Qandeel Memon said the bazaar would be set up every fortnight and twice a month.She said the administration would ensure provision of the food items to the people at a cheaper rate as compared to the market price.

Sugar was priced at Rs.78 per kilogram, oil Rs.200, flour from Rs.43 to Rs.48, rice from Rs.56 to Rs.140, different pulses from Rs.134 to Rs.210, tomatoes Rs.135, onion Rs.70, potatoes Rs.50, golden Apple Rs.120, banana Rs.55 and grapes Rs.190, among other items.