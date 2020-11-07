UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Sets Up Bachat Bazaar In Tando Jam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 10:20 PM

District administration sets up bachat bazaar in Tando Jam

The district administration Hyderabad here on Saturday set up a one-day bachat bazaar in Tando Jam to provide relief to the people affected by the food price inflation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration Hyderabad here on Saturday set up a one-day bachat bazaar in Tando Jam to provide relief to the people affected by the food price inflation.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of bachat bazar, Deputy Commissioner, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said the bazaar was set up in view of the prevailing inflation and to provide relief to people. He added that similar bazaars would also be set up in three other talukas in Hyderabad district.

He said quality food items, vegetables and fruits were made available at the bazaar.

The Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad Rural taluka, Qandeel Memon said the bazaar would be set up every fortnight and twice a month.She said the administration would ensure provision of the food items to the people at a cheaper rate as compared to the market price.

Sugar was priced at Rs.78 per kilogram, oil Rs.200, flour from Rs.43 to Rs.48, rice from Rs.56 to Rs.140, different pulses from Rs.134 to Rs.210, tomatoes Rs.135, onion Rs.70, potatoes Rs.50, golden Apple Rs.120, banana Rs.55 and grapes Rs.190, among other items.

Related Topics

Oil Hyderabad Price Tando Jam Apple Gold Market From Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

MoCD to hold panel discussions on social work futu ..

25 minutes ago

Biden elected US president: networks

2 minutes ago

Exporters assured of speedy processing of refunds ..

2 minutes ago

Biden wins White House, ending Trump presidency

2 minutes ago

Motorcycling: European MotoGP qualifying times

4 minutes ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.