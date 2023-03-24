UrduPoint.com

District Administration Sets Up Bachat Bazaar For Providing Maximum Relief To Citizens

Published March 24, 2023

District administration sets up Bachat Bazaar for providing maximum relief to citizens

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration of Hyderabad has organized "Bachat Bazaar" at Al-Mustafa Park Latifabad from Friday aimed to provide maximum relief to the citizens during the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

The spokesman of the district administration claimed that stalls of essential goods including meat, fish, pulses, vegetables and fruits have been set up in the bazaar where these goods are available at economical rates as compared to markets.

After Al-Mustafa Park, the spokesman informed that Bachat Bazaars will also be organized in other parts of the district so that a maximum number of citizens could get benefits from this initiative of the district administration.

