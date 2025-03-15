District Administration Sets Up Fair Price Shops For Chicken In Chiniot
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 06:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) District administration Chiniot on Saturday established 10 chicken fair price shops across the district in order to provide relief to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.
These shops will offer chicken meat at a subsidized rate of Rs 570 per kilogram, making it more affordable for citizens.
According to Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal, the administration is committed to continuing its efforts to provide relief to citizens during Ramazan.
According to the details, the fair price shops aim to stabilize prices and prevent profiteering, ensuring that essential commodities remain accessible to all segments of society.
APP/mha/378
