District administration sets up Media Management Committee

On the instructions of Sindh government, a Media Management Committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Tariq Ali Solangi has been set up by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmad Jaffer to stay in touch with media representatives during Muharram in the district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Sindh government, a Media Management Committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Tariq Ali Solangi has been set up by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmad Jaffer to stay in touch with media representatives during Muharram in the district. Deputy Superintendent Police Nawabshah and Deputy Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad Ghulam Abbas Goraho would be the members of committee.

All tv channels and media representatives are allowed to use drone cameras, helicopters and quad copters during coverage of Muharram processions and gatherings.

The MMC would ensure transparent, impartial and balanced reporting and coverage of Majalis and mourning processions while the Committee would keep a close watch on the printing, publishing and distribution of all such banners, pamphlets, brochures and leaflets to prevent the publication and distribution of any kind of hateful or inflammatory and religiously inciting material.

Media Management Committee would also ensure that in case of any untoward incident, only the press note issued by the district administration would be published and no contradictory or unverified news would be published or released.

The committee would keep close liaison with media representatives, TV channels and newspaper representatives during Muharram to ensure the effective implementation of measures taken during Muharram.