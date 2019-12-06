District administration Shaheed Benazirabad assures cooperation to resolve issues of ex-servicemen

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo has assured that the district administration would fully cooperate with Armed Service Board in settling and resolving the issues pertaining to retired army personnel

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo has assured that the district administration would fully cooperate with Armed Service Board in settling and resolving the issues pertaining to retired army personnel.

Presiding over the annual meeting of District Armed Services Board on Friday, the ADC also assured of swift action on matters relating to pension of veterans, issuance of death certificate for family pension, processing of cases of former servicemen and provision of financial assistance to deserving widows of ex-servicemen through the Baitul Mal and Usher and Zakat Committees.

Briefing the meeting, Assistant Director DASB, Rashid Mehmood, said Armed Services Board was working for welfare and resolution of issues faced by serving and retired servicemen and their relatives residing in Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushero Feroze districts.

He said dispensaries were set up in Nawabshah, Khairpur, Naushero Feroze and other districts by the Fauji foundation while Fauji foundation schools were working to educate children of the serving and retired servicemen.

The retired soldiers apprised the board about issues they were facing. The meeting was attended by Shakil Ahmed of Pakistan Navy, Abdul Samad Bhatti of Pakistan Air Force, DSP Saddar Shakeel Ahmed, officials of the concerned departments and retired soldiers.