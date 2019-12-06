UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad Assures Cooperation To Resolve Issues Of Ex-servicemen

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:53 PM

District administration Shaheed Benazirabad assures cooperation to resolve issues of ex-servicemen

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo has assured that the district administration would fully cooperate with Armed Service Board in settling and resolving the issues pertaining to retired army personnel

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo has assured that the district administration would fully cooperate with Armed Service Board in settling and resolving the issues pertaining to retired army personnel.

Presiding over the annual meeting of District Armed Services Board on Friday, the ADC also assured of swift action on matters relating to pension of veterans, issuance of death certificate for family pension, processing of cases of former servicemen and provision of financial assistance to deserving widows of ex-servicemen through the Baitul Mal and Usher and Zakat Committees.

Briefing the meeting, Assistant Director DASB, Rashid Mehmood, said Armed Services Board was working for welfare and resolution of issues faced by serving and retired servicemen and their relatives residing in Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushero Feroze districts.

He said dispensaries were set up in Nawabshah, Khairpur, Naushero Feroze and other districts by the Fauji foundation while Fauji foundation schools were working to educate children of the serving and retired servicemen.

The retired soldiers apprised the board about issues they were facing. The meeting was attended by Shakil Ahmed of Pakistan Navy, Abdul Samad Bhatti of Pakistan Air Force, DSP Saddar Shakeel Ahmed, officials of the concerned departments and retired soldiers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Army Pakistan Navy Martyrs Shaheed Nawabshah Khairpur Saddar Shakeel Rashid Mehmood Family

Recent Stories

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

14 minutes ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

14 minutes ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

14 minutes ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

14 minutes ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

14 minutes ago

Stock markets power ahead on strong US jobs data

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.