District administration slaps fines on 19 vendors

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The district administration here on Saturday slapped Rs25,500 fine on 19 traders and vendors for charging higher than official prices from the customers for fruits, vegetables and other edible items.

Assistant Commissioner City Taluka Ahmed Murtaza while pretending to be a common citizen visited Lajpat road and other markets in his jurisdiction to check enforcement of the official rate list.

He imposed Rs5,000 in fines on 9 traders. Assistant Commissioner Latifabad taluka Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui and Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa also visited the markets in their respective jurisdictions and slapped fines on some vendors charging higher than the official prices.