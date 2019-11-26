UrduPoint.com
District Administration Starts Action Against Stray Dogs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:23 PM

District administration starts action against stray dogs

The district administration has started a comprehensive campaign for elimination of stray dogs across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration has started a comprehensive campaign for elimination of stray dogs across the district.

The Deputy Commissioner has also directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Chief Officers of the Local government department to make a plan for removal of dogs creating problems among masses.

She said that dog biting cases were increasing day by day and proper counter strategy should be adopted to safe the citizens from threat of dogs.

She has also directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) to submit a daily report of action to her office and also attach pictorial evidences in this regard.

She said that all out efforts should be made to eliminate dogs with poison and asked Health department to ensure availability of anti rabies medicines at all hospitals while ensure complete treatment of patients.

All ACs should supervise the process of elimination and also ensure early and proper treatment of dog bite at their respected areas.

