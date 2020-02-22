UrduPoint.com
District, Administration Starts Checking Price Lists At Astore GB

Sat 22nd February 2020

District, administration starts checking price lists at Astore GB

The district administration has started checking price list of daily use commodities of local shopkerrpers of Astore

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration has started checking price list of daily use commodities of local shopkerrpers of Astore.

The action was taken on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Astore Mr.Azimullah Khan.

The DC instructed issued the instructions after receiving complaints from people about selling of goods at higher prices.

The district government checked the rates and warn different shopkeepers to follow the government issued price list.

Butchers selling mutton and beef at higher prices were warned them to follow the government rates.

The shopkeepers were instructed that if any persons found selling goods at higher prices next time, strict action would be taken against him.

