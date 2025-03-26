Open Menu

District Administration Starts Cleanliness Drive Under CPP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 11:20 AM

District administration starts cleanliness drive under CPP

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Under the Clean Punjab Program (CPP) of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration has started cleanliness drive in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal visited Chak No.

152 and 153 JB to review the cleanliness situation and checked the presence of waste collectors.

He met the residents and discuss the cleanliness situation with them. The deputy commissioner said that a clean environment should be developed through joint efforts.

He took a briefing on properly dispose of garbage, adding the garbage should not be seen anywhere on the roads, streets and neighborhoods.

APP/mha/378

