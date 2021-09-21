UrduPoint.com

District Administration Starts Coronavirus Vaccination In Markets, Bazars

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 07:33 PM

District administration starts coronavirus vaccination in markets, bazars

The district administration and health authorities on Tuesday started coronavirus vaccination in different markets and bazaars of the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration and health authorities on Tuesday started coronavirus vaccination in different markets and bazaars of the city.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Mukhtiarkar City Abubakar Sadhayo along with health department officials visited Gul centre, Cloth market and other shopping centres and vaccinated shopkeepers and the labourers working in the market.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukhtiarkar City said the vaccination was necessary to curb spread of COVID-19 pandemic and all shopkeepers, workers must get them vaccinated on an emergent basis.

People's health is very important and no one would be allowed to play with their lives, Mukhtiarkar said and added that traders and shopkeepers must follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and ensure complete vaccination failing which strict action would be initiated against them.

Related Topics

Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler reviews latest archaeological discov ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews latest archaeological discoveries at SAA

6 minutes ago
 Experts at NexTech dialogue series praise UAE&#039 ..

Experts at NexTech dialogue series praise UAE&#039;s digital transformation prog ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan paying price of saying “Absolutely not”, says Fawad Chaudhary

31 minutes ago
 Burundi vows to probe deadly 'terrorist' grenade b ..

Burundi vows to probe deadly 'terrorist' grenade blasts

3 minutes ago
 Annual Urs of Sufi Shah Inayat cancelled due to CO ..

Annual Urs of Sufi Shah Inayat cancelled due to COVID SOPs

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 6 more lives, infects 810 others

COVID-19 claims 6 more lives, infects 810 others

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.