District administration starts coronavirus vaccination in markets, bazars

The district administration and health authorities on Tuesday started coronavirus vaccination in different markets and bazaars of the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration and health authorities on Tuesday started coronavirus vaccination in different markets and bazaars of the city.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Mukhtiarkar City Abubakar Sadhayo along with health department officials visited Gul centre, Cloth market and other shopping centres and vaccinated shopkeepers and the labourers working in the market.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukhtiarkar City said the vaccination was necessary to curb spread of COVID-19 pandemic and all shopkeepers, workers must get them vaccinated on an emergent basis.

People's health is very important and no one would be allowed to play with their lives, Mukhtiarkar said and added that traders and shopkeepers must follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and ensure complete vaccination failing which strict action would be initiated against them.