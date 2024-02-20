District administration starts rescue operations for travelers stranded at Lowari tunnel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The district administration officers and Chitral Levies personnel have successfully rescued stranded travelers on the district Dir side and ensured their safety.

The Lowari Tunnel in Chitral has been closed for all traffic as a result of snow fall, measuring up to two feet.

Lower Chitral police have issued an advisory to travelers commuting from Peshawar to Chitral and from Chitral to the down district. They have urged individuals to exercise caution during their journey, emphasizing the importance of equipping vehicles with snow chains to prevent accidents caused by slippery roads.

The road on the Chitral side has been cleared, but on the Dir side, the snow accumulation is significant which is resulting in complete road closure.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral, Muhammad Imran Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Ali, Chitral Levies other essential staff are present at the site.

Deputy Commissioner is personally supervising the rescue operations, while the machinery of the National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) is engaged in snow-clearing operations.

All departments have been put on high alert to expedite rescue efforts further.