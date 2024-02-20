- Home
- Pakistan
- District administration starts rescue operations for travelers stranded at Lowari tunnel
District Administration Starts Rescue Operations For Travelers Stranded At Lowari Tunnel
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The district administration officers and Chitral Levies personnel have successfully rescued stranded travelers on the district Dir side and ensured their safety.
The Lowari Tunnel in Chitral has been closed for all traffic as a result of snow fall, measuring up to two feet.
Lower Chitral police have issued an advisory to travelers commuting from Peshawar to Chitral and from Chitral to the down district. They have urged individuals to exercise caution during their journey, emphasizing the importance of equipping vehicles with snow chains to prevent accidents caused by slippery roads.
The road on the Chitral side has been cleared, but on the Dir side, the snow accumulation is significant which is resulting in complete road closure.
Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral, Muhammad Imran Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Ali, Chitral Levies other essential staff are present at the site.
Deputy Commissioner is personally supervising the rescue operations, while the machinery of the National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) is engaged in snow-clearing operations.
All departments have been put on high alert to expedite rescue efforts further.
Recent Stories
PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families
Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!
Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Teacher's role vital in the development of society: Samina Alvi9 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of film actress Tamanna Begum observed9 minutes ago
-
DSP Traffic seeks traders’ cooperation for improving traffic issues9 minutes ago
-
PBF urges govt to review gas tariff hike for boosting industry9 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review dengue steps19 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends admissions deadline for matric, intermediate19 minutes ago
-
NHA busy in clearing roads closed due to snowfall19 minutes ago
-
EUTA UET takes oath19 minutes ago
-
Utilisation of human, mineral resources will lead to a stable, rising Pakistan: PM29 minutes ago
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered29 minutes ago
-
KP Governor for keeping books reading habit alive29 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide after killing nephew29 minutes ago