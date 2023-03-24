UrduPoint.com

District Administration Step-in To Control Self-imposed Inflation

Published March 24, 2023

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) ::The concerned officials of the district administration Dir Lower have taken timely step-in to control the self-imposed inflation rate and ensure selling of edible items on official price lists.

In this connection, the officials of the district administration Dir Lower imposed a fine of more than 35500 during their raid on various points to ensure the following of edible items available to the general public at official prices.

Assistant commissioners, additional assistant commissioners, and food staff of the district administration, along with the late levies, carried out 87 actions across the district and not only imposed fines on them but also arrested three persons on self-inflicted inflation, arbitrary rates, poor sanitation and non-availability of the official price list.

FIRs were also registered against them besides issuing warnings to 28 shopkeepers while imposing a fine of Rs 35500 during the visits to different localities.

