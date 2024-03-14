Open Menu

District Administration Steps To Control Inflation Wave In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 12:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The price of vegetables, fruits, and chicken continues to increase, however, the district administration has taken steps to control inflation waves in Peshawar, an official of the district administration told APP here on Thursday.

To control the prices the rate he showed the price list including Onion Rs 300, Tomato Rs 190, Garlic Rs 600 and Ginger Rs 540 per kg, Potatoes 70, Kachalo 240, Green pepper 300, Capsicum 400, Eggplant 200, Cauliflower 130, Okra 380 rupees sold per kg.

The rates of the fruits including Apple 340, Pomegranate 430, Orange 340, Strawberry 430, Guava 350 while banana 190 rupees per dozen being sold. The price of chicken has been reduced by ten rupees to Rs 430 per kg, he added.

