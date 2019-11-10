District administration stresses concerned officials to ensure implementation on edible rates, rates of 16 edibles revised

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull has said that Sugar mills should start crushing second from November 15 to maintain balance in demand and supply of Sugar.

An official of district administration said that directions have been issued by the DC during chairing the district Price Control Committee meeting.

He said that Asia Gul has also directed that traders should inform tehsil and district administration about all ware houses of Sugar, Oil, Flour and other edibles in the areas otherwise reservoirs would be considered as storage points.

He said that meeting has decided 16 rates of edibles including Rice Basmati Rs 128 per kg, Rice-386 Rs 72 per kg, Daal Channa 112 and 102, Daal Masoor Rs 120 and local Rs 150, Daal Mash washed Rs 205, Daal Mong Rs 170, Mutton Rs 800, Beef 400, Baisen Rs110, Tandoori Roti Rs 6, Chanan local Rs 100, Black Channa Rs 110, Milk, Rs 70, Yogurt Rs 80 and Red Chilli Rs 310.

He said that all concerned officials have been directed to ensure implementation on the government's price list of edibles and monitor the prices of all food items.

The directions have also been issued to the Assistant Commissioners for daily inspection of fruit and vegetables markets and ensuring auction process at markets in their presence.