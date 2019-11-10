UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Stresses Concerned Officials To Ensure Implementation On Edible Rates, Rates Of 16 Edibles Revised

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 03:50 PM

District administration stresses concerned officials to ensure implementation on edible rates, rates of 16 edibles revised

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull has said that Sugar mills should start crushing second from November 15 to maintain balance in demand and supply of Sugar.

An official of district administration said that directions have been issued by the DC during chairing the district Price Control Committee meeting.

He said that Asia Gul has also directed that traders should inform tehsil and district administration about all ware houses of Sugar, Oil, Flour and other edibles in the areas otherwise reservoirs would be considered as storage points.

He said that meeting has decided 16 rates of edibles including Rice Basmati Rs 128 per kg, Rice-386 Rs 72 per kg, Daal Channa 112 and 102, Daal Masoor Rs 120 and local Rs 150, Daal Mash washed Rs 205, Daal Mong Rs 170, Mutton Rs 800, Beef 400, Baisen Rs110, Tandoori Roti Rs 6, Chanan local Rs 100, Black Channa Rs 110, Milk, Rs 70, Yogurt Rs 80 and Red Chilli Rs 310.

He said that all concerned officials have been directed to ensure implementation on the government's price list of edibles and monitor the prices of all food items.

The directions have also been issued to the Assistant Commissioners for daily inspection of fruit and vegetables markets and ensuring auction process at markets in their presence.

Related Topics

Oil Price November Market All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Union Coop announces total transactions through it ..

1 hour ago

ABLF and ASSOCHAM sign agreement to strengthen UAE ..

2 hours ago

Strata celebrates decade of global aircraft parts ..

2 hours ago

First Capesize vessel sails from EGA’s GAC in Gu ..

2 hours ago

Dana Gas’s collections rises 16.7% to AED844 mil ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 10, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.