District administration Sukkur pay homage to APS martyrs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Monday has said that district administration will pay homage to the martyrs of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar, at Mehran Cultural Auditorium Sukkir on December 16.

Deputy Commissioner said the martyrs sacrificed their lives for saving the nation's future from the terrorists and also brought the nation on one page against terrorism. The rich homage will be paid to APS martyrs, the deputy commissioner added.