UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Suspends Inter District Transport For One Week

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 09:00 PM

District administration suspends inter district transport for one week

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Like other parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the district administration has suspended inter-district public transport following the threat of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the country.

According to a notification issued by the KP Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department all inter-district passenger public transport would be suspended under Section 16(A)(1) of the National Disaster Management Authority (K-P) Act 2010 for seven days with effect from 9:00am on March 23.

SSP Traffic Warden Tariq Mahmood told media that on all entry and exit points of public transport traffic police officers and district administration officers would be present to monitor the situation and implement the ban effectively.

He further said, "we have served notices to all bus terminal owners and managers for the closure of public transport for one week and would take strict action against the violators."SSP Tariq Mahmood also visited the bus terminals of the city along with Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and reviewed the arrangements.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police RTA Traffic March Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FANR’s Board of Management discusses Federal Gov ..

19 minutes ago

Etihad Airways flights to Beijing to operate with ..

34 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishmen ..

2 hours ago

UAE is the most prepared country for e-learning in ..

2 hours ago

FNC Health Committee remotely discusses draft fede ..

3 hours ago

Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.