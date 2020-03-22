District administration suspends inter district transport for one week

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Like other parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the district administration has suspended inter-district public transport following the threat of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the country.

According to a notification issued by the KP Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department all inter-district passenger public transport would be suspended under Section 16(A)(1) of the National Disaster Management Authority (K-P) Act 2010 for seven days with effect from 9:00am on March 23.

SSP Traffic Warden Tariq Mahmood told media that on all entry and exit points of public transport traffic police officers and district administration officers would be present to monitor the situation and implement the ban effectively.

He further said, "we have served notices to all bus terminal owners and managers for the closure of public transport for one week and would take strict action against the violators."SSP Tariq Mahmood also visited the bus terminals of the city along with Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and reviewed the arrangements.