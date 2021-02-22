UrduPoint.com
District Administration Takes Action Against Encrochers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner city Waqas sikandari on Monday conducted an operation against encroachers in Raja Bazaar.

During the operation, an old temple was taken back from illegal encrochers with the help of local community. Walls of the encroaching shops were also demolished.

The District Administration handed over the possession of the temple to Hindu Auqaf.

