District administration takes action against encrochers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner city Waqas sikandari on Monday conducted an operation against encroachers in Raja Bazaar.

During the operation, an old temple was taken back from illegal encrochers with the help of local community. Walls of the encroaching shops were also demolished.

The District Administration handed over the possession of the temple to Hindu Auqaf.