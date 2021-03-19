District Administration takes action against Corona SOPs violators

(@FahadShabbir)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) ::The district administration has taken prompt action against the educational institution for violation of corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and started a crackdown in Mardan, Katlang and Thakht Bhai by sealing down all schools.

The team led by Assistant Commissioner Saman Abbas with Additional Assistant Commissioner Suhrash Nigar, Assistant Commissioner Anila Fahim, Additional Assistant Commissioner Farman Ali and Additional Assistant Commissioner Gul Nawaz raided on various places and sealed various schools for violating the government order by calling the students to school despite ban.

They also met with the people and parents of the kids and asked to take precautionary measures to avoid the corona pandemic. The team said that despite ban on schools, stern action would be taken against all those not complying with the government order.