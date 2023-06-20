District administration takes action against substandard ghee production

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :District administration Abbottabad took action against the preparation of sub-standard ghee using animal fat obtained from the illegal slaughtering of animals in Chambah Havelian a raid was conducted under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal.

During the operation, a shopkeeper involved in the preparation and sale of ghee from animal fat and remains was served notice while his shop was also sealed.

District Livestock Officer Akbar Ali and his team were also present during the operation. The team inspected meat shops in Chambah. A shop was sealed, and notices were issued.