Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 07:19 PM

District Administration takes action against milk adulteration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) In line with directives of provincial government, the district administration, in collaboration with the Livestock Department, conducted inspections of 15 milk shops along Charssada Road using a modern mobile laboratory.

During these inspections, nine milk-sellers were arrested for diluting milk with water. Legal action will be taken against them.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Captain (R) Sarmad Salim Akram, said that the district administration was actively inspecting milk shops in Peshawar.

He has instructed administrative officers to conduct regular inspections in their areas and take legal action against any one found adulterating milk.

The inspections aims at ensuring the quality of milk sold to consumers and prevent the sale of adulterated milk.

The district administration will continue its efforts to hold milk-sellers accountable for maintaining standards and protecting consumer health.

