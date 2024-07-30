District Administration Takes Action Against Milk Adulteration
Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 07:19 PM
In line with directives of provincial government, the district administration, in collaboration with the Livestock Department, conducted inspections of 15 milk shops along Charssada Road using a modern mobile laboratory
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) In line with directives of provincial government, the district administration, in collaboration with the Livestock Department, conducted inspections of 15 milk shops along Charssada Road using a modern mobile laboratory.
During these inspections, nine milk-sellers were arrested for diluting milk with water. Legal action will be taken against them.
Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Captain (R) Sarmad Salim Akram, said that the district administration was actively inspecting milk shops in Peshawar.
He has instructed administrative officers to conduct regular inspections in their areas and take legal action against any one found adulterating milk.
The inspections aims at ensuring the quality of milk sold to consumers and prevent the sale of adulterated milk.
The district administration will continue its efforts to hold milk-sellers accountable for maintaining standards and protecting consumer health.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif3 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth3 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..3 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week3 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful4 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik4 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution4 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand4 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA4 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais4 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar4 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..4 hours ago