District administration takes action against illegal speed breakers in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The District Administration of Peshawar took action against illegal speed breakers in different areas and removed 18 illegal speed breakers.

According to the administration spokesman, Special Assistant Commissioner Cantt Gulshan Ara, on the special instruction of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar, along with the Town-3 administration on Saturday arrested 18 suspects in connection with illegal complaints against illegal making of speed breakers.

Accordingly, several accidents were also reported due to these illegal speed breakers in the city.

The pedestrian and working class people from different walk of live also demanded the district administration officials to remove the encroachers sitting on the roads causing traffic jam on main roads and services roads near Bacha Khan Chowk.