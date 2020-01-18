UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Takes Action Against Illegal Speed Breakers In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 03:47 PM

District administration takes action against illegal speed breakers in Peshawar

The District Administration of Peshawar took action against illegal speed breakers in different areas and removed 18 illegal speed breakers.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The District Administration of Peshawar took action against illegal speed breakers in different areas and removed 18 illegal speed breakers.

According to the administration spokesman, Special Assistant Commissioner Cantt Gulshan Ara, on the special instruction of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar, along with the Town-3 administration on Saturday arrested 18 suspects in connection with illegal complaints against illegal making of speed breakers.

Accordingly, several accidents were also reported due to these illegal speed breakers in the city.

The pedestrian and working class people from different walk of live also demanded the district administration officials to remove the encroachers sitting on the roads causing traffic jam on main roads and services roads near Bacha Khan Chowk.

Related Topics

Peshawar Traffic Gulshan Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves draft law amending nation&#03 ..

6 minutes ago

EU could face terror threats if Libya’s legitima ..

19 minutes ago

IES 2020 to host biggest higher education, career ..

36 minutes ago

Ensuring child safety requires effective strategie ..

1 hour ago

Crime rate has fallen to 7 per cent in Sindh: IGP ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima calls for establishing a unified fa ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.