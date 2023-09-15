Open Menu

District Administration Takes Active Measures To Combat Dengue Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2023 | 06:27 PM

District administration takes active measures to combat dengue outbreak

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahad on Friday said that under the district administration's supervision, various initiatives are underway in collaboration with relevant institutions to eradicate dengue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahad on Friday said that under the district administration's supervision, various initiatives are underway in collaboration with relevant institutions to eradicate dengue.

He stated during a press conference in his office that since January 1, 2023, a total of 51 dengue cases have been reported in Peshawar, and all patients have recovered.

Dengue control efforts in Peshawar include insecticide spraying, fogging, and daily household visits by district administration teams to inspect for dengue larvae.

Further actions are taken based on the presence of dengue larvae.

Shah Fahad elaborated that the dengue virus is transmitted through mosquito bites, and these mosquitoes lay eggs in clean water.

Therefore, it is essential not to allow water to stagnate in homes, cover water tanks and containers, and ensure that even air coolers do not accumulate standing water.

He emphasized the importance of taking precautions, such as installing mesh on doors and windows, to prevent mosquitoes from entering households.

It is recommended that everyone, especially children, wear long-sleeved clothing and take comprehensive precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Peshawar Dengue Water January All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s Department of Agriculture and Lives ..

Sharjah&#039;s Department of Agriculture and Livestock launches 2nd phase of dev ..

13 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) terminates NAB amendments; rest ..

Supreme Court (SC) terminates NAB amendments; restores all cases

6 minutes ago
 Torkham border reopening after nine-day hiatus hai ..

Torkham border reopening after nine-day hiatus hailed

6 minutes ago
 SCCI chief calls for simplification of tax system

SCCI chief calls for simplification of tax system

6 minutes ago
 Faisalabad division to be made smoke free: commiss ..

Faisalabad division to be made smoke free: commissioner

6 minutes ago
 Franco-era torture victim testifies in Spain court ..

Franco-era torture victim testifies in Spain court for first time

1 minute ago
UAE and China’s Hainan Province sign multiple de ..

UAE and China’s Hainan Province sign multiple deals to boost cooperation in pr ..

28 minutes ago
 Bilawal urges ECP to swiftly announce election dat ..

Bilawal urges ECP to swiftly announce election date amid economic concerns

36 minutes ago
 Indian opposition to boycott 'hate-filled' cable n ..

Indian opposition to boycott 'hate-filled' cable news anchors

1 minute ago
 UK govt to pump 500mn into Tata Steel but says 3, ..

UK govt to pump 500mn into Tata Steel but says 3,000 jobs at risk

1 minute ago
 Interim Interior Minster condemns attack on securi ..

Interim Interior Minster condemns attack on security forces in Quetta

1 minute ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre publishes commemorative ..

NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre publishes commemorative book celebrating its early yea ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan