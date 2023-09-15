District administration takes active measures to combat dengue outbreak

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahad on Friday said that under the district administration's supervision, various initiatives are underway in collaboration with relevant institutions to eradicate dengue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahad on Friday said that under the district administration's supervision, various initiatives are underway in collaboration with relevant institutions to eradicate dengue.

He stated during a press conference in his office that since January 1, 2023, a total of 51 dengue cases have been reported in Peshawar, and all patients have recovered.

Dengue control efforts in Peshawar include insecticide spraying, fogging, and daily household visits by district administration teams to inspect for dengue larvae.

Further actions are taken based on the presence of dengue larvae.

Shah Fahad elaborated that the dengue virus is transmitted through mosquito bites, and these mosquitoes lay eggs in clean water.

Therefore, it is essential not to allow water to stagnate in homes, cover water tanks and containers, and ensure that even air coolers do not accumulate standing water.

He emphasized the importance of taking precautions, such as installing mesh on doors and windows, to prevent mosquitoes from entering households.

It is recommended that everyone, especially children, wear long-sleeved clothing and take comprehensive precautionary measures.