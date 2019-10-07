UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Takes Measure To Improve Civic Amenities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:20 AM

District administration takes measure to improve civic amenities

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to improve civic facilities in the area.  As part of such efforts on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan, Public Health department dispatched a team of technical experts to fix various leakages in the water supply schemes.

The repair work was started following complaints of masses about the contaminated water provide which provided environment to the dengue larva. The team also cleaned the water tankers with the process of chlorination. Huge quantity of water also lost due to such like leakages.

Related Topics

Dengue Water

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 October 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE hosts 36th session of the Arab Ministerial Cou ..

12 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s PM Hariri arrives in UAE

12 hours ago

Qudwa 2019 concludes by demonstrating skills requi ..

12 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of Department o ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.