District administration takes measure to improve civic amenities

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to improve civic facilities in the area. As part of such efforts on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan, Public Health department dispatched a team of technical experts to fix various leakages in the water supply schemes.

The repair work was started following complaints of masses about the contaminated water provide which provided environment to the dengue larva. The team also cleaned the water tankers with the process of chlorination. Huge quantity of water also lost due to such like leakages.