UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Takes Measures Against Overcharging, Profiteering

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:40 PM

District administration takes measures against overcharging, profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking serious measures to provide quality food items affordable prices to masses.

As part of such measures, Assistant Commissioner Syed Numan Ali Shah along with Food Assistant Food Controller Bilal paid visit to vegetable and fruit market and monitored bidding process of different items.

The spokesperson of the district administration said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar had directed the concerned authorities to regularly visit market to ensure that people get food items at officially prescribed rates.

He said that noose had also been tightened around profiteers and monitoring of bidding process would help prevent artificial price hike which added to woes of masses.

He said that the concerned officials issued a price list after monitoring bidding process and directed shopkeepers to sale items at officially prescribed rates, adding strict action would be taken against those who overcharged consumers.

Related Topics

Visit Sale Numan Price Muhammad Ali Market

Recent Stories

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

3 minutes ago

The Most Awaited In-Flight Entertainment System is ..

9 minutes ago

Flour price goes up in Peshawar, creates trouble f ..

22 minutes ago

80 people died in Iran's missiles attack at an Ira ..

43 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai&#039;s new visa holds promise for ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 January 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.