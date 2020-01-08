District administration takes measures against overcharging, profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking serious measures to provide quality food items affordable prices to masses.

As part of such measures, Assistant Commissioner Syed Numan Ali Shah along with Food Assistant Food Controller Bilal paid visit to vegetable and fruit market and monitored bidding process of different items.

The spokesperson of the district administration said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar had directed the concerned authorities to regularly visit market to ensure that people get food items at officially prescribed rates.

He said that noose had also been tightened around profiteers and monitoring of bidding process would help prevent artificial price hike which added to woes of masses.

He said that the concerned officials issued a price list after monitoring bidding process and directed shopkeepers to sale items at officially prescribed rates, adding strict action would be taken against those who overcharged consumers.