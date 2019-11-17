UrduPoint.com
District Administration Takes Measures To Counter Smog Causes: ADCG

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 04:00 PM

District administration takes measures to counter smog causes: ADCG

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The instructions of provincial government for countering Smog threat were being followed accordingly and all concerned departments have been advised for making fool proof arrangements in this regard.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Bilal Feroz talking to this scribe said and added that all stake holders should join hands to counter smog affects adding that and no tolerance would be accepted over negligence.

He urged masses to inform about smog causes to the concerned departments and avoid burning of waste material and agriculture remains.

He said that directions have also been issued to the Traffic Police for action against vehicles spreading smoke.

The Forest department has been asked to plant maximum trees for eliminating environmental pollution and countering smog causes.

He said that Environment department was also striving hard to control the situation while cooperation of masses was needed.

The Health department has also organized awareness week for smog from November 2nd to November 9th while notices have been served to the factories, brick kilns, and other manufacturing units in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

