District administration takes measures to extend relief to masses: Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Tariq Hussain

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Tariq Hussain said Tuesday the district administration was taking serious measures to provide quality edible items at affordable prices to masses.

He expressed these views during a visit to local bazaar where he inspected prices and quality of various essential commodities at shops.

During inspection, he imposed fine worth Rs 1000 on several shopkeepers for failing to meet hygiene standards, non availability of price list and overcharging.

He directed shopkeepers to sale items at officially prescribed rates and warned that strict action would be taken against those traders who were found involved in overcharging masses.

He said that drive against profiteers would continue indiscriminately to ensure that citizens got essential items at officially prescribe rates.