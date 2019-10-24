UrduPoint.com
District Administration Takes Measures To Provide Hygienic Drinking Water In Dir Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:30 AM

District administration takes measures to provide hygienic drinking water in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The district administration is taking serious measures to provide hygienic drinking water to the residents of the area.

As part of such efforts, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan has directed the concerned authorities of Water Testing Laboratory to extent its drive, checking quality of drinking water to remote areas including hotels apart from other sub-divisions to ensure that citizens consume safe and clean drinking water.

It merits mention here that the Water Testing Laboratory Timergara has launched a drive, testing quality of drinking water in various hotels in order to ensure providing of hygienic drinking water to people of the area.

Meanwhile, inhabitants have welcomed directives of the DC, adding such measures would help maintain hygiene standards of edible items at outlets.

