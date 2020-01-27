UrduPoint.com
District Administration Takes Notice Against Adulterated Milk Sellers

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:35 PM

District administration takes notice against adulterated milk sellers

District administration here Monday warned the milk sellers that action would be taken against those who found while selling adulterated milk

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : District administration here Monday warned the milk sellers that action would be taken against those who found while selling adulterated milk.

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan directed Assistant Commissioner Timergara and Dr. Rahimullah District Director Livestock Dir Lower for taking stern action against the adulteration.

The team checked milk sale points at Timergara and Balambat bazaars and took milk samples tested on the spot through mobile Milk Quality Testing Lab.

Adulterated milk discarded and booked the violators under the relevant sections of law. The general public lauded the milk testing initiative and demanded that such like action may be frequently conducted to ensure pure milk in the market.

