District administration takes notice against adulterated milk sellers

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : District administration here Monday warned the milk sellers that action would be taken against those who found while selling adulterated milk.

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan directed Assistant Commissioner Timergara and Dr. Rahimullah District Director Livestock Dir Lower for taking stern action against the adulteration.

The team checked milk sale points at Timergara and Balambat bazaars and took milk samples tested on the spot through mobile Milk Quality Testing Lab.

Adulterated milk discarded and booked the violators under the relevant sections of law. The general public lauded the milk testing initiative and demanded that such like action may be frequently conducted to ensure pure milk in the market.