UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Takes Out Flag March To Raise Coronavirus SOPs Awareness

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

District administration takes out flag march to raise coronavirus SOPs awareness

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration Bahawalpur took out a flag march to raise awareness among the masses regarding coronavirus SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia led the march and Rescue 1122, Police, Dolphin Force and other departments were part of the march.

The flag march passed through DC Chowk, Circular Road, Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk, Milad Chowk, Model Town, Lari Adda and concluded at Farid Gate.

Talking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia said that every person needs to play a role in implementing coronavirus SOPs in order to keep themselves and others safe from this fatal virus.

He said that the use of face mask and social distancing at public places can help in preventing the virus.

He said that markets and shops must be opened and closed at fixed times.

Later, he visited markets and inspected coronavirus SOPs.

Related Topics

Police Road Bahawalpur March Rescue 1122 Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IG urges officials to adopt public-friendly attitu ..

7 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,803 new COVID-19 cases, 356 death ..

22 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Tanzanian President on Un ..

37 minutes ago

PM says historic Kisan Card initiative will transf ..

44 minutes ago

Bek-Babic fight back to down Lozova-Belbes for NAS ..

45 minutes ago

Putin Extends Condolences to Indonesian President ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.