District administration takes out flag march to raise coronavirus SOPs awareness

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration Bahawalpur took out a flag march to raise awareness among the masses regarding coronavirus SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia led the march and Rescue 1122, Police, Dolphin Force and other departments were part of the march.

The flag march passed through DC Chowk, Circular Road, Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk, Milad Chowk, Model Town, Lari Adda and concluded at Farid Gate.

Talking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia said that every person needs to play a role in implementing coronavirus SOPs in order to keep themselves and others safe from this fatal virus.

He said that the use of face mask and social distancing at public places can help in preventing the virus.

He said that markets and shops must be opened and closed at fixed times.

Later, he visited markets and inspected coronavirus SOPs.